How Papiya Ghosh Murder Case Convict Asif Khan Became Ashish Kumar to Con Cops

Meet Asif Khan, who hails from Odisha. He is a notorious criminal who was involved in the infamous murder of Papiya Ghosh, a professor in the University of Patna and daughter of IAS officer Ujjal Ghosh. She was found murdered on December 3, 2006, along with her elderly housemaid, Malti Devi, apparently as a result of an attempted burglary.

Sources say when Khan, along with co-accused Shankar Sao, Manohar Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Anik Oraon got arrested, he told the police his name was Ashish.

The Papiya Ghosh murder was a very high-profile case, and if the 2008 conviction reports are seen then among the names of the convicts is Ashish Kumar, not Asif Khan.

Advertisement

So Asif Khan was lodged in Bihar’s Beur Jail as a convict with the name Ashish Kumar Ray. He fled from prison in 2018, went to Odisha, formed a new gang, and started robberies again.

Recently there was a dacoity-cum-murder in a jewellery shop in Titagarh, on May 24. Asif was spotted by police, but his dual identities created confusion.

Sources say that when Barrackpore police contacted Patna police with his name and identity, it found that his name was Ashish Kumar Ray in the records in the neighbouring state.

Following a gruelling investigation, Barrackpore police tracked him down, got his address, went to his family in Odisha, and learnt that Asif had conned the cops.