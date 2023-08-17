Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » How Pune's Alka Gujnal Is Bringing About A Change In Her City's Red Light Area

How Pune's Alka Gujnal Is Bringing About A Change In Her City's Red Light Area

Budhwar Peth stands as the largest red-light district in Asia. This area is home to an estimated 5,000 sex workers.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Alka Gujnal serves under the Pune Municipal Corporation.
Alka Gujnal serves under the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Pune’s bustling Budhwar Peth district, known for its daytime electronic market, transforms as twilight descends, revealing a starkly different facet – it stands as Asia’s largest red-light area, home to around 5,000 sex workers. Amid this challenging environment, Alka Gujnal emerges as a beacon of hope, dedicating herself to empowering these marginalised women and offering them a path to respect and dignity.

Growing up amid the explicit solicitations and bold facades of Budhwar Peth, Alka Gujnal’s upbringing was marked by the stark realities of the red-light district. However, her journey took a different trajectory, as she became the first girl in her family to pursue education, defying societal norms and familial pressures.

Alka’s determination to break the cycle of limited opportunities ignited her path towards education. Despite facing resistance from her alcoholic father and societal norms, she persevered, with unwavering support from her mother. She recalls her father burning her books and attempting to arrange an early marriage, but Alka’s resolve remained unshaken. This pivotal moment marked a turning point in her relationship with her father, leading to years of distant conversations.

Advertisement

Over the last two decades, Alka Gujnal has channelled her strength and determination into transforming lives. With a post-graduate degree in social work, she serves under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), offering guidance and support to the sex worker community. Her journey has been dedicated to bringing about positive change in the lives of these marginalized women.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Alka’s efforts extend beyond the women themselves – she has facilitated education for their children, conducting counselling sessions and establishing safe spaces. What began as a night creche in her own home evolved into a collaborative effort with an NGO, as the number of children seeking refuge grew. Her influence has not only encouraged these children to pursue education but has also educated them about their rights and boundaries.

    In a district marked by challenges and stigma, Alka Gujnal’s work is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and education. She envisions a future where these women can escape the cycle of exploitation and find avenues for personal and economic growth.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:31 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 10:31 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App