How Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris Is Solving Water Problem After Plastic Bottles Ban

The ban on plastic items in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu led to the unavailability of plastic water bottles, something which can be purchased easily in the rest of the country. In 2019, the Madras High Court issued an interim directive banning plastic items in the Nilgiris district. The implementation of the ban is carried out effectively with all vehicles entering the district frisked at the Kallar check post. To address the issue of tourists not having access to water, water ATMs have been installed throughout the Nilgiris. You can purchase a litre of water from these water ATMs by inserting a 5 rupee coin.

Also, you can get 400 ml water for 2 rupees and 200 ml water for 1 rupee. The water ATMs are maintained by private agencies. Reports have suggested that tourists are appreciating and thanking the district administration for this new initiative, as it has solved the harrowing problem of unavailability of water while travelling.