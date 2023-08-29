How This Andhra Farmer Is Earning Huge Profits Through Pomegranate Cultivation

Little did farmer PN Nagaraju from Chittoor district’s Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh know that he would end up growing pomegranate crops on his five-acre land when he embarked on this cultivating journey. In an interesting tune of events, Nagaraju used advanced cultivation methods to grow this fruit. If this isn’t enough, the yield of the crop would blow your mind. Surprisingly, each tree yields about 20 kg to 30 kg of red pomegranates.

PN Nagaraju has planted 1,700 trees on his five-acre farm. The cultivation is done by adopting methods including spraying, pruning and providing essential nutrients. The price of 1 kg of pomegranate is Rs 80 in the market. The farmer is satisfied with the prices saying that the current yield if sold to the market will possibly earn him huge profits.

Meanwhile, crop cutting has been scheduled for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival which will be celebrated on the third week of September. It is estimated that the price of 1 kg of pomegranate around that time will be Rs 120. As per Nagaraju, the total yield is about 25 tons and the total cost of these fruits will stand at Rs 5 to 6 lakh. Notable, the availability of water in the area is very low and the crop requires a very small amount of water.