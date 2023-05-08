Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » HP: 14 Roads, Including 2 National Highways, Closed for Traffic After Heavy Snowfall; Commuters Evacuated

    HP: 14 Roads, Including 2 National Highways, Closed for Traffic After Heavy Snowfall; Commuters Evacuated

    Of the closed 14 roads, six are in Lahaul and Spiti district, four in Kullu and the rest in the other parts of the state, according to the emergency operation centre

    Advertisement

    Published By: Pritha Mallick

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 22:43 IST

    Shimla, India

    A general view of heavy snowfall in Namadgi National Park, Australia in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Image: Reuters)
    A general view of heavy snowfall in Namadgi National Park, Australia in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Image: Reuters)

    Total 14 roads, including two national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall in its different parts, an official said on Monday.

    The roads include stretches between the North portal of Atal Tunnel to Darcha (National Highway 3), Darcha to Shinkula to Zanksar, Koksar to Losar (National Highway 5) and Tandi to Kadhu Nullah.

    Of the closed 14 roads, six are in Lahaul and Spiti district, four in Kullu and the rest in the other parts of the state, according to the emergency operation centre.

    About 500 vehicles were struck near the north portal of the Atal tunnel situated at Rohtang Pass in Manali. While more than 300 of the struck vehicles have been moved to a safer region, the rest continue to ply on the snowy stretch. They, too, will be moved by late night.

    Advertisement

    The police are supervising the rescue operation and have advised the commuters not to apply breaks, asking them to move at a snail’s pace in first gear to avoid skidding.

    According to the weather department, while Gondla and Keylong received 9.2 and 4 cm of snowfall, respectively, Lahaul Spiti along with some other places received 5 to 10 cm of snow, making the roads slippery.

    RELATED NEWS

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 08, 2023, 22:43 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 22:43 IST
    Read More