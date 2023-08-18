HP: Drug Peddler Swallows Packet of Chitta After Being Caught by Police, 5 Held

An alleged drug peddler swallowed a packet containing 7.60 grams of ‘chitta’ after she along with four others were caught by police here, officials said on Friday. Following a tip-off, the police patrolling team intercepted a vehicle coming from Sanjauli near Cemetery Tunnel in Shimla on Wednesday, they said.

The moment the car occupants saw the police, Shaheen Sultan (26) took out a small packet, containing ’chitta’ (adulterated heroin), from her pocket and swallowed it with water, police said. During interrogation, one of the five occupants told the police that Sultan had swallowed the packet following which she was taken for a medical examination, they said.