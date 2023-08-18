Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Huge Cache of Arms Recovered Near LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 15:36 IST

Srinagar, India

The search is in progress. (Representative Image/ Reuters)
Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.

    • Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in #Machhal Sector #Kupwara from 15-18 Aug 23 based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war-like stores, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said on X, formerly Twitter.

    The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered. The search is in progress, it added.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 15:36 IST
