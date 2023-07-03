Human Error, Not Sabotage Led to Deadly Balasore Train Accident That Killed Over 290, Suggests Rly Report

Ruling out the possibility of “sabotage" as suggested by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the initial days of inquiry, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has claimed that it was human error that led to the deadly Balasore train accident, officials aware of the development told News18.

On June 7, News18 had reported that several officials from the Railways ruled out the possibility of “sabotage" in the Odisha incident and believed that the error could have possibly been made due to “overburdened" staff.

Soon after the incident, Vaishnaw had blamed “signalling interference" and hinted at “sabotage" and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident.

However, last week, the CRS submitted its report to the Railway Board Chairman and claimed that the standard operating procedure in place for train operations was not followed.

In the June 7 report, News18 had also reported that as per the officials, running by the book is not always possible and the situation on ground needs improvisation at times.

After the sabotage angle was raised, the CBI started the investigation and keeping the probe in mind, the Railways is not making public the CRS report. Speaking to News18, a ministry official confirmed that it was human error that led to the incident and the ministry will not be making the report public.

“It was a tragic incident. The report suggested human error. However, until the CBI probe is on, we cannot reveal any details," the official said, seeking anonymity.

In June, News18 had also reported that at least 55 per cent of the train accidents that took place between 2017-18 and 2021-22 were because of the error of railway staff.

The CRS, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, deals with matters pertaining to safety of rail travel and train operations. This body is not just for investigation, but also conducts inspection and issues advisories. As soon as the CRS receives an intimation about a serious accident, they proceed to the site. They conduct inspection of the accident site and record all particulars relevant to the accident.

The CRS inquiry also invites the common man to give evidence. The safety commissioner takes into consideration what the public has seen and what the eyewitnesses have to say.

At Least 7 Senior Officials Moved Out of SER

Even as initially the Railway Ministry hinted at intentional manipulation of signals to be the reason behind the mishap, within a month of the incident, it has moved at least seven senior most officials from the South Eastern Railway (SER) under which the incident took place.

On June 23, when five senior officials, including Kharagpur Divisional Railway Manager and Principal Chief Safety Officer, were moved, News18 had said more action will be taken in the coming days and last week, even the General Manager of South Eastern Railway was transferred.