Human Heart Flown from Nagpur to Pune for Transplant into Air Warrior

A harvested human heart was “expeditiously" sent from Nagpur to Pune on Wednesday morning to be transplanted into a recipient admitted to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences, said a defence release.

The vital organ was sent through a green corridor created by the civil administration before being transported to Pune, over 700 km away, on an Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft in the “most expeditious" manner, it said.