Punjab: Around 100 Cop Cars Chasing Amritpal Singh, Say Sources; 6 Aides Held, Internet Shut

Internet services were snapped in Punjab after six associates of controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s team were arrested by the Punjab Police on Saturday, sources told CNN-News18.

Officials said there was a tense car chase involving Amritpal Singh’s team and the Punjab police, but Amritpal Singh may have escaped from the spot. However, Punjab Police sources say they are continuing their chase to nab Amritpal Singh and around 100 police cars are following Singh’s convoy. Additionally, eight district police forces have also been deployed for the chase.

Heavy police deployment was also seen in the Moga district of Punjab. According to the Punjab Home Secretary, internet services will be shut in the state till tomorrow following the incident.

The Punjab police issued an appeal to maintain law and order and called for peace in the state. They also urged people not to interfere with police operations.

Earlier this month, a close aide of Amritpal Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport after he allegedly tried to flee the country.

Airport authorities at Sri Guru Ramdass International airport detained Gurinderpal Singh Aujala, who reportedly handled social media for the controversial radical preacher.

Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. Sources said he was trying to take an Air India flight to London.

Anger Over Ajnala Incident

On February 24, an armed mob led by the radical Sikh preacher clashed with police and laid siege to the Ajnala police station near Amritsar. They demanded the release of one of their colleagues who had been taken into custody in an alleged kidnapping case.

Six policemen were injured in the bloody clash.

Police officials later clarified that they were unable to control the crowd as they were carrying a physical copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, also called Bir in Punjabi, as a shield.

After 12 days of the bloody clash, Punjab Police had decided to cancel nine arms licenses of Amritpal Singh’s guards. Also, the police sought details of his security guards.

Inexplicably, there is no FIR against him yet after the incident raising questions over inaction by the ruling AAP government.

‘Not Scared of Arrest or Death’

In an interview to News18 last week, 30-year-old Singh said, “I think the current government will think maturely what they will do (against me). I do not fear being arrested or being killed. But what charges are they going to arrest me on?" - Full Interview here

On the criticism against him, Singh claimed he has been carrying a ‘swaroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib wherever he goes. “It was false propaganda against me and that day it was not even an issue in Ajnala. Police had falsely imprisoned a person and had to release him. Then they started this whole propaganda," Singh told News18 earlier.

