Home » India » Hybrid Terrorist Arrested in Srinagar

Hybrid Terrorist Arrested in Srinagar

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 20:55 IST

Srinagar, India

The police said Yusuf has committed terror acts in Pulwama and was in Srinagar for the same. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
An Al Badr hybrid terrorist, who was planning terror activities here, was arrested with arms and ammunition on Saturday, police said. Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.

“A hybrid terrorist of Al Badr namely Arfat Yusuf S/o Md Yusuf of Rajpora Pulwama arrested from Batmaloo with a Glock Pistol, 20 live rounds & 2 magazines," Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

    • The police said Yusuf has committed terror acts in Pulwama and “was in Srinagar for the same".

    A case has been registered, the police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 29, 2023, 20:55 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 20:55 IST
