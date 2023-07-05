Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Hyderabad: Firemen, Police Rescue 12 People Stuck in Lift at Mall for About An Hour | WATCH

Hyderabad: Firemen, Police Rescue 12 People Stuck in Lift at Mall for About An Hour | WATCH

The incident took place late on Tuesday when the lift got stuck midway at the sixth floor due to some technical issue, they said, adding that the 12 persons were trapped for about an hour

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 00:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

After the panicked occupants of the lift raised the alarm, the mall staff initially tried to open the lift, but were unable to do so after which the occupants called up the fire department and police, they said. (Representational Image/News18)
After the panicked occupants of the lift raised the alarm, the mall staff initially tried to open the lift, but were unable to do so after which the occupants called up the fire department and police, they said. (Representational Image/News18)

Twelve persons, including a pregnant woman, who got trapped in a lift which got stuck at a mall in Malakpet here were rescued by personnel from the fire department and police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday when the lift got stuck midway at the sixth floor due to some technical issue, they said, adding that the 12 persons were trapped for about an hour.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • After the panicked occupants of the lift raised the alarm, the mall staff initially tried to open the lift, but were unable to do so after which the occupants called up the fire department and police, they said.

    “After getting information about the incident, a team of fire department personnel immediately rushed to the place and opened the door of the lift. All 12 persons were safely brought out of the lift within 15-20 minutes by the personnel of the fire department and police," a senior fire department official told PTI.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 05, 2023, 21:19 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 00:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App