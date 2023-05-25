Hyderabad: 2-year-old Dies After Being Run Over by SUV While Sleeping in Parking Lot; Caught on CCTV

A two-year-old girl died after she was run over by an SUV while she was sleeping in the parking lot of an apartment in Hyderabad.

The girl was the daughter of a woman labourer who came to work in the city and made her sleep in the parking lot to avoid the sun.

In the purported video of the incident, the girl is seen sleeping in the parking lot on a blue colour sheet, when a white SUV enters the area and runs over her. The driver immediately realises and stops to reverse the car and check what was under.

The incident was recorded on the society’s CCTV camera.

Advertisement

“A woman labourer who came for work made her two-year-old daughter sleep in the parking lot. A person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car over her, resulting in her death at the spot," police said, news agency ANI reported.

According to the mother of the girl, she had lunch with her children on the same day, and after that took her daughter to the parking lot as she could not bear the heat, India Today reported.

The car belonged to an Excise Sub-Inspector and the incident happened while her husband was driving the car, according to the police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and an investigation is underway.