Hyderabad: 29-year-old Woman Dies by Hanging Herself Day After Husband's Funeral

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young woman ended her life by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her mother’s house on the very next day of her husband’s funeral.

Going into the details, Sahithi (29), a resident of DD Colony of Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad married software engineer Manoj Vanasthalipuram six months ago.

The couple migrated to the United States after they got jobs and were leading a happy married life in Dallas. Sahithi came to Hyderabad to see her parents on May 2.

Soon after Sathithi came to India, her husband Manoj died due to a heart attack.

Sahithi went into depression after her husband’s sudden demise. His last rites were performed in Vanasthalipuram on May 24.

Later, Sahithi went to her parent’s house and stopped speaking to anyone. She along with her sister Sanjana went to bed on the same night.

The next morning, Sahithi locked her room inside and hung herself on a ceiling fan in the room as soon as her sister went to the washroom.

Sahithi’s family members found Sahithi hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree when they broke the door and entered the room. She was already dead by the time her family found her.

The police rushed to the spot and registered a case and investigation.