Hyderabad: 6 People, Including 5 Businessmen, Booked for Racing Lamborghini, Ferrari on Roads to Compare Performance

Hyderabad Police has booked six people, including five businessmen, for allegedly racing their luxury cars such as a Lamborghini and Ferrari among others on the Movie Towers road to test and compare the performance of their vehicles. The incident took place on July 14 but came to light on Thursday.

Times of India reported that among the other racing cars, there were an Audi, a Mercedes Benz, and two Innovas. S Murali, the SI of Narsingi police station was quoted as saying, “They were testing the speed of the Mercedes Benz. While two vehicles are owned by the accused, one is registered in the name of a company. We are still verifying the ownership of the other three. Accused have been asked to produce necessary documents."

A case was registered under Section 226 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cars were also seized and handed over to a local court.

The case against the racing vehicle owners were booked after a complaint by the Narsingi traffic inspector Madhusudhan Reddy, who said that all six men were involved in a case of rash driving in a public space.