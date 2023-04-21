Hyderabad: 8-year-old Boy Killed, Body Found in Drain; Family Suspect Case of 'Human Sacrifice'

In a suspected case of human sacrifice, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Hyderabad.

However, police officials are yet to ascertain the human sacrifice angle.

The body of minor, Abdul Wahid, was found in Moosapet on Friday, a day after he went missing from his house in Allauddin Koti area of Sanath Nagar.

Acting on the family’s complaint, police started an investigation and arrested Imran, a transgender, and four others for the murder.

The victim’s family ransacked Imran’s house and claimed to have found indications of a human sacrifice. However, the police said the boy was murdered over a financial dispute between Imran and the boy’s father Waseem Khan, who runs a business of readymade garments.

According to police, Imran has confessed to killing the boy and throwing the body in a drain.

Advertisement

The victim’s family said that Imran had asked the boy to fetch ORS. When the boy, who was fasting, went to Imran’s house to give the ORS packet, the latter caught hold of him.

The accused strangled him to death by forcibly dipping his head in the bucket filled with water. After confirming the child had died, Imran, with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver, stuffed the body in the water bucket and a bag and threw it in the drain.

The murder led to high tension in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivas Rao said dispute over financial matters led to the murder. He, however, said if the victim’s family suspects it to be a case of human sacrifice, they will probe the case from that angle as well.

Minister for animal husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav visited the areas.

He clarified that it was not a case of human sacrifice but assured the victim’s family that culprits will not be spared.

He said a fast-track court will be constituted to ensure speedy trial and punishment.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here