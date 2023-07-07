Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Caught on Camera: Car Loses Control, Rams Into Scooter in Hyderabad; 1 Injured, Accused Absconding

The video shows a two-wheeler traveling on an average speed, when suddenly an over-speeding BMW car comes and hits it head on from the opposite site

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST

Hyderabad, India

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the accident in Hyderabad. (ANI)
Hyderabad BMW Accident: In a hit and run case that was caught on camera, an allegedly intoxicated driver, rammed his speeding BMW car into a shooter in Telangana’s Hyderabad in early hours of Friday.

The purported CCTV footage of the accident, shows a two-wheeler traveling on an average speed, when suddenly an over-speeding BMW car comes and hits it head on from the opposite site.

The person on the scooter falls hard on the ground and was reportedly badly injured.

The incident took place in Banjara Hills, and the person injured was a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee, identified as Bala Chander Yadav.

The accident happened after the driver lost control over the wheel, the police said, news agency ANI reported.

The car has been identified, but the driver has yet to be caught, they added.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 16:49 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST
