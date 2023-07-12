Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » On Cam: Hyderabad Ambulance Driver Misuses Vehicle Siren, DGP Warns For Strict Action

On Cam: Hyderabad Ambulance Driver Misuses Vehicle Siren, DGP Warns For Strict Action

The emergency vehicle was not carrying any patient, driver used siren to eat snacks and cold drinks

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

Edited By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 15:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

The video of the incident went viral on social media and caught the attention of the state DGP. (Photo: Screen grab from the video shared by the DGP on Twitter)
In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver in Telangana’s Hyderabad misused the siren of the ambulance in order to have snacks and cold drinks. The ambulance was not carrying any patient. The video of the incident went viral on social media and caught the attention of the state DGP who warned strict action against this misuse.

As seen in the video, the ambulance belonged to the Century Super Specialty Hospital. The driver of the emergency vehicle was seen having a cold drink while trying to evade the person who warned him of the misuse at the eatery, where the driver reached after blowing the siren. In the video, a woman was also seen seated beside the driver’s seat. The person at the eatery warned the driver of the emergency vehicle, of complaining to the higher authorities.

    • ="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TelanganaPolice?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TelanganaPolice> urges responsible use of ambulance services, citing misuse of sirens. Genuine emergencies require activating sirens for swift and safe passage. Strict action against abusers is advised. ;;Together, we can enhance emergency response and community safety. ="https://t.co/TuRkMeQ3zN">pic.twitter.com/TuRkMeQ3zN>>&mdash; Anjani Kumar IPS (@Anjanikumar_IPS) ="https://twitter.com/Anjanikumar_IPS/status/1678650669073408001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 11, 2023>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

    Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) has also shared the video on his Twitter account. “Telangana Police urges responsible use of ambulance services, citing misuse of sirens. Genuine emergencies require activating sirens for swift and safe passage. Swift action against abusers is advised. Together, we can enhance emergency response and community safety", he tweeted.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 15:20 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 15:05 IST
