On Cam: Hyderabad Ambulance Driver Misuses Vehicle Siren, DGP Warns For Strict Action

In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver in Telangana’s Hyderabad misused the siren of the ambulance in order to have snacks and cold drinks. The ambulance was not carrying any patient. The video of the incident went viral on social media and caught the attention of the state DGP who warned strict action against this misuse.

As seen in the video, the ambulance belonged to the Century Super Specialty Hospital. The driver of the emergency vehicle was seen having a cold drink while trying to evade the person who warned him of the misuse at the eatery, where the driver reached after blowing the siren. In the video, a woman was also seen seated beside the driver’s seat. The person at the eatery warned the driver of the emergency vehicle, of complaining to the higher authorities.