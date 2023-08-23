Hyderabad: Father Kills 8-year-old Daughter After Her Horoscope Predicts Hardships in Life

A eight-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father in Telangana’s Hyderabad, after her horoscope predicted that she will face hardships in future.

The father, identified as Chandrasekhar, allegedly took his daughter, identified as Mokshagna, in a car on the evening of August 18, and killed her by slitting her throat with a blade.

The incident came to light, after the girl went missing and didn’t return home from school.

On the day that she went missing, the father reportedly switched off his phone and was nowhere to be found.

To hide his crime, Chandrasekhar was roaming around on the Outer-Ring-Road (ORR) between Taramatipet and Koheda, where he planned to dump the body of his daughter.

Around 10:30 pm, his car got punctured, and a passerby stopped to help him, only to find a dead body in the car, along with blood stains on the man.

Police was called at the spot, and an investigation is currently underway.