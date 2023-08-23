Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Hyderabad: Father Kills 8-year-old Daughter After Her Horoscope Predicts Hardships in Life

Hyderabad: Father Kills 8-year-old Daughter After Her Horoscope Predicts Hardships in Life

The father was about to dump his daughter's body when a passerby stopped and informed the police

Advertisement

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 23:47 IST

Hyderabad, India

The incident came to light, after the girl went missing and didn't return home from school. (Representational Image: News18)
The incident came to light, after the girl went missing and didn't return home from school. (Representational Image: News18)

A eight-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father in Telangana’s Hyderabad, after her  horoscope predicted that she will face hardships in future.

The father, identified as Chandrasekhar, allegedly took his daughter, identified as Mokshagna, in a car on the evening of August 18, and killed her by slitting her throat with a blade.

The incident came to light, after the girl went missing and didn’t return home from school.

On the day that she went missing, the father reportedly switched off his phone and was nowhere to be found.

To hide his crime, Chandrasekhar was roaming around on the Outer-Ring-Road (ORR) between Taramatipet and Koheda, where he planned to dump the body of his daughter.

Advertisement

Around 10:30 pm, his car got punctured, and a passerby stopped to help him, only to find a dead body in the car, along with blood stains on the man.

Police was called at the spot, and an investigation is currently underway.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India
    • Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: August 23, 2023, 23:34 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 23:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App