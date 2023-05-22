Hyderabad: Food Delivery Boy Jumps off 3rd Floor to Escape Pet Dog Attack; Critical

As brutal attacks by pets and stray dogs continue to make headlines, a food delivery person in Hyderabad got severely injured in an attempt to save himself from a dangerous pet dog.

The incident took place in a residential apartment in the Panchavati Colony of Manikonda on Sunday. The victim, who came to deliver food, knocked but was attacked by a pet Doberman.

The dog immediately jumped on the delivery boy and he jumped from the third floor of the apartment to save his life. The victim was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Notably, this is the second such incident in Hyderabad in recent times.

In another similar incident, Mohammad Rizwan(23), a delivery from Sri Ram Nagar in Yousufguda shared that he was also once attacked by a German shepherd breed in a residential society.

Rizwan was severely injured after he jumped from the third floor to save his life from the pet dog.

The owner of the pet dog immediately responded and shifted him to NIMS hospital. Though his condition was critical in the early days he recovered from the injuries.

As such cases continue to be on the rise, the delivery boys in Hyderabad are hesitant to deliver items in residential colonies that allow pets.