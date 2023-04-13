Hyderabad Foodies Relish Bone Marrow Haleem During Ramazan

The bustling city of Hyderabad located in Telangana entices food enthusiasts with an array of delectable dishes such as haleem, dahi vada, and more during the month of Ramazan. Haleem is typically prepared with chicken or mutton, but a unique variation known as Nalli Bokka Haleem, made from bone marrow, has garnered significant attention.

Nalli Bokka Haleem’s preparation takes longer than traditional haleem, resulting in foodies waiting in long queues to savor the dish. According to haleem enthusiasts and makers, while numerous haleem options are available throughout the city during Ramadan, Nalli Bokka Haleem tops the charts with its mouthwatering taste.

Haleem preparation points can be found in nearly every corner of the city during the holy month, operating around the clock. However, only a limited number of restaurants offer Nalli Bokka Haleem due to its time-consuming preparation process. Among these select establishments, Café 55 in Masab Tank, Hyderabad, has become particularly popular for its Nalli Bokka Haleem.

The dish’s popularity has led to long lines forming outside Café 55 as patrons eagerly await their chance to indulge in this rare, flavorful haleem. While the restaurant offers regular mutton haleem for Rs. 250, Nalli Bokka Haleem costs Rs. 650. The owners of Café 55 attribute the higher price to the use of bone marrow and premium quality ghee, adding that the dish is a healthy option, beneficial for muscles and bones.

