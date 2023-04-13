Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Hyderabad Foodies Relish Bone Marrow Haleem During Ramazan

Hyderabad Foodies Relish Bone Marrow Haleem During Ramazan

Nalli Bokka Haleem's preparation takes longer than traditional haleem, resulting in foodies waiting in long queues to savor the dish

Advertisement

Reported By: Medabayani Balakrishna

News18

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 20:32 IST

Hyderabad, India

Haleem, a GI-tagged dish, is made of mashed meat, wheat and ghee that is slow cooked inside an insulated vessel for hours and has people from all faiths looking forward to Ramzan. (Representative image/Reuters)
Haleem, a GI-tagged dish, is made of mashed meat, wheat and ghee that is slow cooked inside an insulated vessel for hours and has people from all faiths looking forward to Ramzan. (Representative image/Reuters)

The bustling city of Hyderabad located in Telangana entices food enthusiasts with an array of delectable dishes such as haleem, dahi vada, and more during the month of Ramazan. Haleem is typically prepared with chicken or mutton, but a unique variation known as Nalli Bokka Haleem, made from bone marrow, has garnered significant attention.

Nalli Bokka Haleem’s preparation takes longer than traditional haleem, resulting in foodies waiting in long queues to savor the dish. According to haleem enthusiasts and makers, while numerous haleem options are available throughout the city during Ramadan, Nalli Bokka Haleem tops the charts with its mouthwatering taste.

Haleem preparation points can be found in nearly every corner of the city during the holy month, operating around the clock. However, only a limited number of restaurants offer Nalli Bokka Haleem due to its time-consuming preparation process. Among these select establishments, Café 55 in Masab Tank, Hyderabad, has become particularly popular for its Nalli Bokka Haleem.

Advertisement

The dish’s popularity has led to long lines forming outside Café 55 as patrons eagerly await their chance to indulge in this rare, flavorful haleem. While the restaurant offers regular mutton haleem for Rs. 250, Nalli Bokka Haleem costs Rs. 650. The owners of Café 55 attribute the higher price to the use of bone marrow and premium quality ghee, adding that the dish is a healthy option, beneficial for muscles and bones.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 13, 2023, 20:32 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 20:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures