Hyderabad Horror: Men Barge Into Minor Girl's House, Rape Her At Knifepoint; 6 Held

In a horrific incident, a 15-year-old girl has been gang-raped by three men at her house in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

According to the police complaint lodged by the minor victim, a group of eight youths barged into the house. Three of the four accused who had taken the victim upstairs took turns to rape her in an inebriated condition, police said adding that they fled after the girl cried for help. There were a couple of history sheeters among the accused.

The main accused identified as Abed-Bin-Khaled has been arrested. “Abed made unwelcome physical approaches and demands for which she rebuked him. On August 21, at about 11 am when the victim girl along with her two brothers was present in the said house, the accused Abed along with his friends Tahseen@ Tyson and Mahi, entered the residence of the victim girl. Abed dragged her into a bedroom, by holding her hair and closed her mouth tightly and forcibly participated in sexual intercourse with her, thereafter the others accused one after one by threatening her by showing a knife," the police said.

Besides Abed, five other accused Mankala Mahesh, M. Narsing, Ashraf, Md. Faizal and Md. Imran while another accused Tahseen is absconding.

The police registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012, and sent the victim to Sakhi Center for medical examination. The Governor has sought a report from the police.

As many as seven police teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused. They were scanning the CCTV footage as part of their efforts to track down the culprits.

Police have also detained suspects in the case and their questioning is underway. However, the main perpetrator of the crime is still at large.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan visited the crime scene and also the Meerpet Police Station.

The victim, a Dalit, is employed at a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar, while her younger brother works as a helper in installing flexi.

After losing their parents a few months ago, they shifted to the colony and were residing with a relative.

As per the victim’s brother, they came back from work at 5:30 am.