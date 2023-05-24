Hyd Man Stabs 55-yr-old Partner, Chops Her into 6 Pieces & Stores Body Parts in Fridge Over Rs 7L Loan

A stock market broker was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman with whom he was in an illicit relationship. The 48-year-old man was arrested following a week-long investigation, initiated after the discovery of the victim’s severed head in a dumping yard.

According to the police, the motive behind the crime was reportedly related to debts amounting to Rs 7 lakh that the accused, identified as Chandramohan, owed to the victim, Yarram Anuradha Reddy.

The police said while Chandramohan was a bachelor, Anuradha was a widow who worked as a nurse in a hospital after her husband passed away several years ago.

As a result of their association, the accused had provided accommodation to the deceased in a portion of his ground floor residence. The two were in an illicit relationship for over 15 years.

Things began to turn sour in 2018 when Anuradha gave a loan of Rs 7 lakh to Chandramohan but he did not return the amount despite repeated requests.

The persistent pressure to return the money made Chandramohan grew increasingly disgusted with Anuradha’s attitude, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) Ch Rupesh said Mohan grew increasingly frustrated due to the woman’s constant demands for the repayment of the debt and the situation escalated on May 12. After an argument over the debt, he attacked her with a knife and inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach, killing her on the spot.

To dispose the body, he purchased two small stone cutting machines and used them to decapitate her head and dismembering her into six parts. The legs and hands were separated and stored in a refrigerator at his residence, while the remaining body parts were stuffed inside a suitcase.

On May 15, the accused, carrying the decapitated head of the victim in a black plastic cover, took an auto and disposed it at the banks of the Musi river.

To avoid the emanation of foul smell, Chandramohan used agarbatti (incense sticks), phenyl and perfumes and regularly applied them over the body parts of deceased he kept with him. The accused also sent messages from the victim’s phone to eradicate any suspicions.

The severed head of the woman was found near the Musi river in the city on May 17 by local civic workers. The Malakpet police station were alerted and officers arrived at the scene following the report.

A case was registered, and police formed eight dedicated teams to investigate and solve the murder case. They examined the available CCTV footage in the vicinity which played a crucial role in cathing the accused.

The investigation into the case is being led by Inspector of Police, K Srinivas, from the Malakpet police station. DI L Bhaskar Reddy and the committed staff of the Malakpet police station are providing valuable assistance in the investigation. ACP Malakpet, G Shyamsunder, is supervising the overall progress of the case, ensuring effective coordination and oversight. The officers have been duly acknowledged for their exceptional efforts in this case.

The case is similar to the sensational Delhi murder case uncovered last year. Aaftab Amin Poonawala was accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces in Mehrauli on May 18, 2022. He stuffed the body parts in a refrigerator before scattering them across multiple places in the national capital over several days to avoid detection.