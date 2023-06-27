Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » After Delhi, Hyderabad International Airport Now Introduces Self-Baggage Drop Facility

After Delhi, Hyderabad International Airport Now Introduces Self-Baggage Drop Facility

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said the technology, which integrates self-baggage drop and check-in, will enhance the travel experience by speeding up and simplifying the process

Reported By: PV Ramana Kumar

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 20:16 IST

Hyderabad, India

The self-baggage drop process is simple and involves air travelers to utilise a self-check-in kiosk to print their boarding pass. (Image: news18)
In an effort to save time for air travelers and expedite the baggage check-in process within 45 to 60 seconds, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced self-baggage drop facility. Eight automated self-baggage drop machines, equipped with scanners, scales and sensors have been installed at the airport’s gate entry number 9.

The move comes a day after Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has introduced Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3.

ALSO READ | Indira Gandhi International Airport Starts Self Baggage Drop Facility, Reduces Waiting Time

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said the technology, which integrates self-baggage drop and check-in, will enhance the travel experience by speeding up and simplifying the process. “GHIAL is investing in advanced technologies and is committed to ensure a delightful travel experience for passengers," he said.

The self-baggage drop process is simple and involves air travelers to utilise a self-check-in kiosk to print their boarding pass. The kiosk will provide the option to select the baggage option, and upon providing the necessary details, it will print the bag tag.

    • The passenger will then be required to approach the self-baggage drop machine, place the baggage on the conveyor belt and scan the barcode on their boarding pass to initiate the process. The machine will then inspect the baggage, process it if everything meets the requirements and send a confirmation to the relevant airline.

    In case the baggage does not meet the necessary requirements, the automated machine will decline the request and the airline staff will assist the passenger. If the baggage exceeds the prescribed weight, the passenger must approach the baggage counter of the respective airline.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 20:02 IST
