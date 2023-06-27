After Delhi, Hyderabad International Airport Now Introduces Self-Baggage Drop Facility

In an effort to save time for air travelers and expedite the baggage check-in process within 45 to 60 seconds, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced self-baggage drop facility. Eight automated self-baggage drop machines, equipped with scanners, scales and sensors have been installed at the airport’s gate entry number 9.

The move comes a day after Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has introduced Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said the technology, which integrates self-baggage drop and check-in, will enhance the travel experience by speeding up and simplifying the process. “GHIAL is investing in advanced technologies and is committed to ensure a delightful travel experience for passengers," he said.

The self-baggage drop process is simple and involves air travelers to utilise a self-check-in kiosk to print their boarding pass. The kiosk will provide the option to select the baggage option, and upon providing the necessary details, it will print the bag tag.