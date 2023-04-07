Hyderabad: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Visit | Here's All About Diversions & Road Closures

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on Saturday to flag off several projects including the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, the Hyderabad traffic police has issued advisories regarding restrictions in vehicular movements.

“Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad tomorrow i.e., on 08-04-2023," it said in a tweet.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, CV Anand cited powers under section 21(1)(b) of the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 F and informed travellers the traffic regulations in place during the visit of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will be flagging off the “Vandhe Bharat Express" at Secunderabad Railway Station and addressing a public meeting at Parade Grounds on Saturday. To ensure proper traffic management during this event, the following traffic restrictions and parking arrangements will be enforced from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, according to an official statement.

Roads to Avoid

The police has advised the following road stretch to be avoided:

Monappa Junction – CTO Junction - St. John Rotary – Sangeeth X Road- Chilkalguda Junction.

M G Road – RP Road- SP Road.

Due to the heavy movement of vehicles carrying party activists/citizens attending the public meeting, traffic congestion is expected at below-mentioned road junctions:

Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Greenlands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO - Plaza - SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth X Road– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Brook Bond – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

Citizens are requested to avoid travelling in the vicinity of above junctions.

Roads Closed for Public

Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Road and vice versa

SBH X Roads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa

Railway Passengers

Passengers who plan to travel by train from Secunderabad Railway Station are advised to start their journey early in order to arrive at the station on time, officials said.

Secunderabad Railway Station Entry Restricted from Chilkalguda Junction Side

Access to Secunderabad Railway Station is restricted for general passengers and vehicles from the entry point at Chilkalguda junction. Passengers who intend to use platforms 1 to 8 are requested to enter the station through the main entrance leading to Platform No. 1.

As vehicle movements are limited between St. Johns Rotary-Sangeeth Junction-Rethifile T Junction and Chilkalguda Junction, passengers are advised to use the Clock Tower-Passport Office-Rezimental Bazar Main Road to reach the main entrance of Secunderabad Railway Station.

Diversion of Traffic

Secunderabad Railway Station Passengers

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take route from Panjagutta – Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road – Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda Market -Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

Uppal – Tarnaka – Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda X Road – Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

Karimnagar Highway

Passengers travelling from Karimnagar Highway (Rajiv Rahadari) are advised to take the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to enter at ORR Shamirpet or Gate (7) and exit at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet).

Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moulali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal.

Public coming from Karimnagar can take route from Tirumalagiri X Road – Left turn AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moulai – Tarnaka to enter city.

If travelling to or from Karimnagar, it is recommended to avoid the Tirumulgiri X Road-JBS route and instead use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from locations such as Gachibowli, Patancheruvu, Medchal, Keesara, Ghatkesar, etc., to reach your destination.

Uppal towards Punjagutta

Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

Don’t use road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

Traffic from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Panjagutta/Ameerpet will be diverted at Sangeet X Roads towards Chilkalguda-Musheerabad-Kavadiguda-Lower Tank Bund-Iqbal Minar-Lakdikapul.

Traffic from Panjagutta/Ameerpet towards Tarnaka/Uppal, will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad-Nirankari-Old PS Saifabad-Iqbal Minar-Telugu talli flyover-Lower Tank Bund-Kavadiguda-Musheerabad-Chilkalguda rotary-Mettuguda.

Traffic from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad, will be diverted at Bowenpally X Roads towards Dairy farm road-Holy Family Church-Trimulgherry-RK Puram-Neredmet-Malkajgiri-Mettuguda.

Traffic from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny, will be diverted at Trimulgherry X Roads towards RK Puram-Neredmet-Malkajgiri-Mettuguda,

For Those Who Plan on Attending Public Meet

The Hyderabad police in its statement said, attendees for the public meeting are advised to consult the Annexure and map for designated parking areas and only park their vehicles in the marked areas to avoid towing.

To avoid inconvenience, commuters are advised to plan their trip in advance and avoid the stretches/routes mentioned. In the event of an emergency, call 9010236626 (Traffic Helpline) for assistance with travel, the statement read.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 11,300 Crore

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will flag-off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crore.

At the public programme at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu after the Hyderabad visit same day.

(With inputs from PTI)

