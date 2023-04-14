Hyderabad: Three Siblings Electrocuted to Death While Cleaning Sump During Ramzan

In a tragic incident, three siblings of a family were electrocuted while cleaning a sump in their house in Paramount Colony in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan.

The eldest sibling, Razak (18), had gone into the sump to clean it when he came into contact with an electric current and called for help. Upon hearing his cries, his siblings Annas (19) and Rizwan (16) went to his aid, but unfortunately, they too were electrocuted.

The police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of three brothers from the sump. The bodies were then transported for post-mortem examination. Following statements from family members, the police have registered a case. The cause of the deaths was deemed to be from electric shock.

Advertisement

The incident has cast a pall of sadness over Paramount Colony, as the tragedy occurred during the holy month of Ramzan.

The family members were in a state of deep shock after witnessing the tragic death of their teenage sons, whom they were unable to save. The neighbours found it challenging to comfort the grieving family, who were devastated by the loss of their loved ones.

The brothers were known for their kind and helpful nature, always ready to assist those in need in the colony. The community felt that the loss of the three brothers was irreparable and would be felt forever.

Read all the Latest India News here