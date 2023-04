Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad for Amit Shah's Visit Today | Check Diversions, Routes to Avoid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit Telangana’s Hyderabad on Sunday where he will be addressing a grand public rally at KVR Ground in Chevella. Ahead of Shah’s Big visit, Hyderabad Traffic issued an advisory and announced some restrictions on vehicular movements in parts of the city.

According to the advisory, the traffic restrictions will be enforced between 2 pm to 8 pm and people have been directed to follow the designated routes to avoid traffic clogging and inconvenience.

Here’s what you need to know about Hyderabad’s traffic today given Amit Shah’s big rally:

All the heavy vehicular movement from Hyderabad towards Chevella and Vikarabad will be diverted at Tippukan bridge towards Narsingi – Shankarapally – Parveda X Road – Aloor – Vikarabad.

Traffic coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar on ORR Exit No:18 towards Vikarabad will be diverted to Exit No:1 service Road – Movie Tower new road -CBIT T junction – Shankarpally – Parveda X Road – Aloor – Vikarabad.

Heavy vehicles coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar on ORR Exit No:18 towards Chevella will be diverted to Exit No:1 service Road – Movie Tower new road – CBIT T junction – Shankarpally – Yenkeapally X Road – Chevella.

Traffic coming from Hyderabad towards Moinabad, Chevella, and Vikarabad will be diverted at Rotary-1 TSPA towards service road – Narsingi – Janwada – Shankarpally – Parveda X road – Vikarabad.

Movement coming from Vikarabad to Moinabad and Hyderabad will be diverted at Aloor X Road towards Aloor – Parveda X Road – Shankarpally – Narsingi – Hyderabad.

Traffic coming from Vikarabad to Shabad, Shadnagar will be diverted at Bastepur X Road towards Pamena – Pamena X Road – Nagarguda X Road – Shabad.

Movement coming from Shabad towards Vikarabad will be diverted at Pamena X Road towards Pamena – Bastepur – NH 163 – Vikarabad.

Traffic coming from Moinabad towards Vikarabad will be diverted at Shabad X Road – Pamena X Road towards Pamena – Bastepur – NH 163 – Vikarabad.

