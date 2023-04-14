Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR Unveils 125-ft Ambedkar Statue; Traffic Curbs in City | Check Here

A number of diversions and road closures have been announced in Hyderabad between 1pm and 8pm by the traffic police due to the unveiling of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar’s by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and public meeting thereon, behind i-max theatre and necklace rotary.

The cops have advised commuters to take note of the following traffic diversions as mentioned below.

A Look At The Diversions

1) Traffic will not be allowed in between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa.

2) Traffic Coming from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari.

3) The Traffic coming from Tankbund towards PVNR Marg, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sonabi Mosque towards Ranigunj/Karbala.

4) Traffic coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

5) Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tankbund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Ambedkar Statue/Tankbund and directed to embark Telugu Thalli flyover – Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tankbund.

6) The Traffic coming from Tankbund and Telugu Thalli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

7) The Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

8) Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed.

9) The Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted towards Rajdooth Lane.

10) NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed on 14-04-2023 in view of unveiling of Dr BR Ambedkar Statue by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana state and public meeting thereon.

RTC Bus Diversion

RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

Areas With High Traffic:

On April 14, the below junctions are to be congested due to traffic diversions and the commuters are advised to avoid the below junctions in the above mentioned timings.

1. VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, 2.Old Saifabad PS Junction, 3.Ravindra Bharathi Junction, 4. Mint Compound Road, 5. Telugu Thalli Junction, 6.Necklace Rotary, 7.Nallagutta Junction, 8.Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund) 9. Tank Bund and 10.Liberty.

Cops have appealed to commuters so that they follow Hyderabad Traffic Police’s Twitter and Facebook handle for updates or change in plan.

The cops have appealed all citizens to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

