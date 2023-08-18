Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Hyderabad: Tribal Woman Abused, Assaulted at Police Station; 2 Officers Suspended

The matter came to light after the woman's daughter filed a complaint and said that her mother was "assaulted, abused and her modesty was outraged"

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 20:07 IST

Hyderabad, India

Following this, she was detained and around 11 pm at night forcibly taken to the police station. (File/Representational)

A woman belonging to the Lambada Tribal community was allegedly assaulted at a police station in Hyderabad on August 15. Two police officers have been suspended following this.

The two officers — including the Head Constable Shiva Shanker and Police Constable Sumalatha — had abused the woman last week, according to The Indian Express. 

The matter came to light after the woman’s daughter filed a complaint and said that her mother was “assaulted, abused and her modesty was outraged."

The woman’s body was left with bruises on her thighs, knees and other body parts, the complaint further said.

The woman visited the police station after her gold earrings and Rs 3 lakh in cash went missing. This happened after she went to her brothers house to borrow money for her daughter’s wedding.

Following this, she was detained and around 11 pm at night forcibly taken to the police station.

    • According to the police statement, the victim and two other woman were brought to the station for creating nuisance at L B Nagar Crossroads.

    A case against the two officers have been registered under sections 354, for assault, 324 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and 379 for punishment for theft and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court.

    About the Author

    first published: August 18, 2023, 19:33 IST
