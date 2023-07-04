Hyderabad: Speeding Car Loses Control, Rams Into 3 Women on Morning Walk; 2 Dead | WATCH

Two women were killed while another was seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into morning walkers between 5.30 am and 6 am in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area on Tuesday.

After the accident, which took place on a main road under Narsingi police station limits, the driver abandoned the car and fled from the spot, according to reports. The police have managed to retrieve a bag, which might be a key to nab the accused.

A horrific video of the incident captured on CCTV shows the car, which can clearly be seen in an extremely high speed, skidding on the road before ramming into the three women and leaving a plume of dust.

Advertisement

VIDEO HERE:

The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two - a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said.

According to a reports, the deceased have been identified as Anuradha (38) and Mamta (26) and are believed to be residents of Shanti Nagar Colony.

Following the incident, the injuredwere immediately transported to the hospital for medical care. The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the mortuary at Osmania Hospital, according to a Financial Times report.