‘I Do Benefit with PM Modi as My Leader': MoS V Muraleedharan on G20, Op Kaveri, External Affairs

In an interview with News18, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the G20 Summit is not just about diplomacy, it is the chance for the world to know more about India, which will ultimately benefit the people of the country.

When asked about the Ministry of External Affairs and his relationship with his boss, S Jaishankar, Muraleedharan said it is his “privilege" to be working for him. “Jaishankar is not a novice in internal politics. India’s domestic politics is something he has seen from the sidelines," pointed out Muraleedharan, who is also the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs.

Following the recent controversies over Chandrayaan-3 where some foreign journalists have criticised India for not focusing on internal issues and questioned the need for such a costly mission, the MoS said he does not focus on such comments as he knows the world was rejoicing over India’s accomplishment in space.

The minister also spoke about India’s evolving relations with West Asia, and decodes the toughest evacuation by the Indian government so far, which was Operation Kaveri in Sudan this year. “Many countries were relying upon India’s capabilities to get their people back."

Edited interview:

Q: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of G20 is ‘janbhagidari’. He wanted the people of India to know the importance of this multilateral event being hosted by our country. How are people going to be benefited? What all will India achieve?

A: India’s G20 presidency has the widest participation if we compare it with other countries. So, G20 is not limited to activities limited to diplomacy in nature or which are ministerial in nature happening in the capital city, instead we are having around 200 events in almost 57 cities of country covering every state. That gives an opportunity to the visiting delegate to know more about India and also the people. C20, or Civil20 India summit, which saw a participation of 45 lakh people, is huge that no other country has been involved in such a large scale. This will ultimately benefit the people of India and the world. Digital public infra is a unique thing that whole world is looking at now. Every Indian is a part of the growth story.

Q: Since it is an opportunity for me to ask you what is happening in the ministry, has the work being assigned to every minister? What is your brief for the G20 meet? People want to know how the government is preparing for this grand event?

A: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has a working style and the principles are laid down. We are guided by the PM, then we have a team leader, S Jaishankar, and three ministers of state. Besides, we have officers who have spent the whole life in diplomatic careers. They have seen these events worldwide now and it is an opportunity to take the best of everything and host the event here, and PM Modi is leading from the front. He gave us the idea of such events in the country almost three years ago. From Kerala to Jammu Kashmir and the northeast, each area has its own flavour. The lead has been taken by the Prime Minister and is being implemented by Jaishankar who knows the world like nobody else. We are fortunate to be part of this team. Secretariat is functioning from Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Q: What has been your equation with your boss S Jaishankar since 2014? Since people are more interested in foreign policy now, how is the overall understanding between you two?

A: We have a friendly relation. We are a team and he is our leader. No match of him regarding what is happening in the world of diplomacy. I have been a fan on him even when he was a foreign secretary. Now, as I have got the chance to work with him, I feel privileged. I can’t get a better boss. Since I look after Parliament, diplomacy is different from internal politics. Jaishankar is not a novice in internal politics. India’s domestic politics is something he has seen from the sidelines and understood and learnt many things. The last 35 years have given him a lot. Media now congratulates him for adapting to the domestic policy.

Q: India is now the fifth largest economy of the world. We are sending mission to the Moon, the world is looking at us. Our opinion on any geopolitical development matters. Despite all this, there has been a constant attempt to malign India’s achievements. How does it feel when a British anchor makes a commentary on why India is doing a moon mission when the country has other major issues? Or an Australian journalist questioned the entire idea of ISRO?

A: I don’t give much importance to such comments. There must be some individuals making such comments. But I tell you the world is rejoicing over India’s achievement. I was in Kuwait at a luncheon event and I was surprised and touched by the gesture of the foreign ministry of Kuwait as they asked me to cut the cake on the success of Chandrayaan-3. I feel at large the whole world rejoices to India’s achievement because it is for the good of the humanity. ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ is not a slogan for us, it is what we are practicing in everyday life. Obviously some might not be happy but overall the countries are rejoicing.

Q: Foreign delegates will be in Delhi. In fact, India conducted maximum number of meetings under G20. What food, which shop or place do you recommend to these foreign delegates in New Delhi?

A: The delegates who come to Delhi will get a flavour of the city and its multi-cuisine, multi-cultural set-up. But our idea is Delhi is not the entire India. India is so diverse what you get in Kashmir you will not get in Kerala. We have been providing all these flavours to delegates who came from 29 countries. More than 100 nationalities and all together 20,000 delegates have participated in 187 events. I don’t want to give any specific name.

Q: Your mandate is West Asia and you keep visiting the Gulf countries. In fact, you were back from Kuwait yesterday after attending a high-level meet. What position does Gulf hold in India’s foreign policy? How do they view PM Modi’s leadership?

A: First of all, the response is great. They themselves have expressed this. Nine years of the Modi government has been much better for them than the past many years because only lip-service was paid in those days. The PM visited gulf in 2014-15 after a gap of 26 years. Since then, the countries in the middle East have experienced leadership capabilities of PM Modi. He visited almost every country in the Gulf. Even Jaishankar and I go there. Our trade has gone up. We have now comprehensive economic partnership with the UAE, which was concluded in 88 days. We have the largest diaspora in the region. There is I2U2. Previously, it was a buyer-seller relationship, now it is a partnership, which focuses on energy and food security. Investments are happening in India from Gulf. I had a recent visit to Kuwait, and I can tell you that the Kuwait Investment Authority, which has already invested in India’s steel, is planning to come to India and is looking at other sectors for more opportunities.

Q: As we speak, it would be unfair to not mention Sudan evacuations, which was touted as the toughest operations carried out by the Indian government where the Navy and Air Force were involved. The PM had assigned you the task, and then you were in Saudi Arabia till every India stuck in Sudan got evacuated. How risky the evacuation was? What image does it create of India worldwide?

A: It was in the public rally in Cochin where I was translating the speech of PM Modi where he announced ‘Operation Kaveri’, and that he will travel to Saudi Arabia. I had a clue but was not sure. The PM was in Cochin and was travelling to Trivandrum for an inauguration of a Vande Bharat train. He gave me an option of coming to Trivandrum or going to Sudan. I understood that he wanted me to go to Sudan so I left for Jeddah. ‘Operation Devi Shakti’, which happened in Afghanistan; even the Ukraine operation was there, but the kind of problem our mission faced in Khartoum (Sudan), I don’t think any other mission would have continued. When we got the information about the death of one Keralite, I spoke to the ambassador who told me about the shelling in the compound of India mission. So, I knew the situation he was working in. But every Indian wanted to come back so they were transported in 50-60 buses. It was difficult to find fuel as it was not available in open market at all. But in spite of that, the Navy was involved and the Air Force sent people back to the country. I remember the Air Force did a night operation on dysfunctional airstrip and the evacuated people were sent to Jeddah. I congratulated the pilot who undertook the operation. My experience of Saudi Arabia cooperation is something which I want to share. We made King Abdulaziz International Airport as our base. Saudi Arabia facilitated everything, including immigration. Also officers at the India Mission working 24X7 in Jeddah. Many countries were relying upon India’s capabilities to get their people back.

Q: Since you are from Kerala, which majorly contributes to the diaspora in Gulf, what difference do the people feel now travelling abroad?

A: Many of them are aware of Kerala. When I go to them, I meet them and I tell them that I am from Kerala as they have an experience of being with one Keralite. As a Kerala man, I am authorised by the PM to take care of the diaspora that makes them feel that they can approach the government through the minister. Be it grievances or in prison for offence or for mortal remains, woman in distress, I get a lot of such issues. I have a dedicated portal. Any Indian who wants to get my personal attention will get it.