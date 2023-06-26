I Don't Share with Media My Prayers to Gods like A Politician: Tripura Royal Pradyot Manikya while Inaugurating Kharchi Puja

“Very few are aware that I was born during the Kharchi puja; however, today I have come for the puja of the dynasty deity of the Tripuri people. I have not come here for politics or to speak like a politician. I don’t say what I prayed or what blessing I have sought to the media," said Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma.

The current head of the Tripuri royal family and the titular king visited the Chaturdash Devta temple at the Khayarpur area in Agartala to inaugurate the annual festival and pay his obeisance to the deity of the dynasty.

The festival involves the worship of the fourteen gods forming the dynasty deity of the Tripuri people. Kharchi puja is one of the most popular festivals in Tripura. It’s a week-long royal puja, which falls in the month of July on the eighth day of the new moon and attracts thousands of people. This festival is celebrated in the temple premises of fourteen gods. There are many legends associated with it.

“The festival has been observed for the past 5,000 years and continues for seven days. It is related to Ambubachi celebrated in the famous Kamakhya temple and the Ratha Yatra. Interestingly, the festival is given a gun salute and state honour even in today’s modern times. The festival is graced by followers of Islam and Christianity as well," informed Dilip Deb Barma, a member of the temple organising committee.