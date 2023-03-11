'I Used to Hide Under Bed': DCW Chief Opens Up on Sexual Assault by Father in Childhood | WATCH

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said that she was “sexually assaulted" by her father in her childhood. Recalling her ordeal, Maliwal alleged that her father used to beat her up regularly and she faced abuse till the time she was in Class 4.

Speaking to reporters after the DCW International Women’s Day Awards ceremony in Delhi, she said, “I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. I was very small at that time. He used to beat me up and I used to hide under the bed. It happened several times when I used to live with my father till Class 4. While hiding under the bed, I used to think about how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights."

She recalled that her father would grab her by her braid and slam her against the wall, leading to severe bleeding.

Meanwhile, Maliwal said the DCW handled over one lakh cases in the last six years. “The person who was DCW chief only heard one case in eight years. We heard over one lakh cases in the last six years. Every day we get 2000-4000 calls on 181 Women Helpline and we help lakhs of women directly," she said.

The DCW chief also said she will issue a notice to Delhi Police on a viral video where some men were molesting a Japanese woman. “A video went viral on the internet where some men were applying Holi colours to a Japanese woman, she was feeling harassed, molested and screaming for help. Those men didn’t stop. We are issuing a notice to the Delhi police. Those men should be identified and put behind the jail," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women’s Day Awards. Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women. The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment towards women.

“All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them. Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award," he added.

Maliwal’s revelation about facing “sexual assault" by her father in childhood came days after actor and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar said she was sexually abused by her father at the age of 8.

