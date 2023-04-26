Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
'I Won't Beg': Indore Man's Unyielding Spirit to Live With Dignity

Pappu Daroga, who lives on a footpath in Indore, lost both his legs in an accident in 2008. Unable to work and dependent on crutches for mobility, he started living on the streets

Reported By: Abhilash Mishra

Local18

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 17:25 IST

Indore, India

Pappu, who carries the responsibility of his wife, Suman Sumitra as well, earns a modest Rs 100 daily through a weighing machine, selling pens and mobile stands on the streets of Indore. (Photo/News18)

Indore resident Pappu Daroga’s resilience and strong will has defied life’s hardships as he strives to live with dignity even after losing his legs in an accident. Daroga, who lives on a footpath in Indore, lost both his legs in an accident in 2008. Unable to work and abandoned by his children, Daroga started living on the streets.

However, despite the challenges, Daroga refuses to beg to earn a living, maintaining his self-respect. “I had always worked hard throughout my life to earn a living respectfully until the accident, so now it is not possible for me to beg," he said.

Pappu, who carries the responsibility of his wife, Suman Sumitra as well, earns a modest Rs 100 daily through a weighing machine, selling pens and mobile stands on the streets of Indore. With his modest income, he and his wife manage to buy food and medication for 2-4 days a week. While Pappu suffers from high blood pressure, his wife has diabetes.

Despite the hardships, Pappu and wife are determined to live independently. Pappu expresses his desire to show his children that he can survive without their help. “I would still earn my bread with respect and won’t beg," he said. Despite all their difficulties, this homeless couple remains proud and content.

