IAF to Join 'Bright Star-23' Exercise With USA, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise ‘BRIGHT STAR-23’ in Egypt. Contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar are also part of this. This is for first time that when IAF is participating in this defence exercise, IAF said this on Sunday.

The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130 and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons will be participating in the exercise, the IAF official added.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that an Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent departed on Sunday, for participating in Exercise ‘BRIGHT STAR-23’ a biennial multilateral tri-service exercise scheduled to be held at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt from 27 August to 16 September.

The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations. IAF contingents to flying exercises abroad are thus no less than Diplomats in Flight Suits, MoD added.