I&B Ministry Advises Media Entities against Allowing Direct And Indirect Advertisements of Betting

I&B Ministry Advises Media Entities against Allowing Direct And Indirect Advertisements of Betting

Black money is likely involved in gambling/betting advertisements and a spike has been observed around major sporting events, the ministry has said

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The ministry in October 2022 issued comprehensive guidelines for private television channels, digital news publishers, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, advising against broadcasting advertisements linked to online betting sites and their surrogate counterparts. (Representational image/Reuters)
The ministry in October 2022 issued comprehensive guidelines for private television channels, digital news publishers, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, advising against broadcasting advertisements linked to online betting sites and their surrogate counterparts. (Representational image/Reuters)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on August 25 issued a stern warning to all stakeholders, urging them to immediately cease showcasing advertisements, surrogate advertisements, or any form of promotional content related to online betting on any media platform. Appropriate legal measures will be taken against those who fail to comply, the government says.

According to the ministry, black money is likely involved in gambling/betting advertisements. A spike has been observed around major sporting events, it added.

The ministry in October 2022 issued comprehensive guidelines for private television channels, digital news publishers, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, advising against broadcasting advertisements linked to online betting sites and their surrogate counterparts.

    • In June last year, the government warned newspapers, private TV channels, and digital news publishers not to publish advertisements for online betting platforms.

    Betting and gambling activities are illegal in most parts of the country. Consequently, advertisements and surrogate promotions for these betting platforms are similarly illegal.

    first published: August 25, 2023, 16:05 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 16:05 IST
