Ice Cream Pakoda at This Shop in Punjab is Sweet & Savory Sensation You Need to Try

We are all familiar with ice cream, and many of us have indulged in hot crispy pakodas. But have you ever heard of or tasted hot pakodas made with cold ice cream? If not, then a visit to Sangrur in Punjab is a must, as there is a shop that specialises in serving hot pakodas made with cold ice cream.

People from as far as Delhi flock to ‘Omprakash Pakodewale’ to savor the unique delicacy of hot pakodas made with cold ice cream. During weddings, their stall offering hot pakodas of cold ice cream attracts the largest crowd.

At the renowned shop in Sangrur, News18 spoke with with the owner, Bobby, on how these ice cream pakodas came to be.

The inspiration for this innovative concept came from a cassette titled “Kulfi Garma Garam" by Bhagwant Mann, the present Chief Minister of Punjab, released several years ago. Speaking to News18, he said track by Mann, who was then a comedian, gained popularity in the market.

“While talking to friends, I struck upon the idea of selling ice cream pakodas at their shop," he said.

“And ever since then, we have been serving these ice cream pakodas, and our shop has gained even more fame because of it. People travel from distant places just to indulge in the unique experience of our ice cream pakodas. They are often astonished when they realize they have savored a combination of hot pakodas and cold ice cream at our shop."