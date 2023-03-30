August 5, 2019, brought about a historic change for Jammu and Kashmir due to the strong willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it has allowed people from the region to dream and aspire like all other Indians, said lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday at Network 18’s Rising India 2023 Summit.

Citing official data, Sinha pointed out that since the abrogation of Article 370 sections and reorganisation of the state into two union territories, J&K has witnessed massive improvement in agriculture and allied sectors, overall economy, infrastructure, security, women’s empowerment, employment generation, education, tourism, etc.

The crime rate and militancy have witnessed a significant drop in Jammu and Kashmir and a start-up ecosystem is taking over from the “separatist ecosystem" earlier, he indicated.

The lieutenant governor also spoke about saboteurs within the J&K administration.

“This is an old tradition," he said. “They are there, they have been there. Identifying them and ousting them is an ongoing process."

The L-G also revealed that he has learnt the use of some Kashmiri words during his now nearly three-year term at the helm of the region.

On being asked, he listed haak saag, lauki yakhni, and phirni as his favourite vegetarian dishes from the region.

