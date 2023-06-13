Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Dry Days In Maharastra: Open To Reducing Them If There's Demand, Says Minister

Dry Days In Maharastra: Open To Reducing Them If There's Demand, Says Minister

A dry day is declared by the government when liquor sales and its service are prohibited. National holidays such as Independence Day, and Republic Day as well as the birth and death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi are counted among dry days

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 19:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Some festivals and religious days are also declared as dry days by the state government. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
Some festivals and religious days are also declared as dry days by the state government. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday hinted that the government is open to reducing the number of “dry days" when liquor sale is not allowed if such a demand is made by people.

top videos
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We
  • Hanging Or Upside-Down Sit-Ups | Sharvari Wagh's Unique Workout Is The Fitness Motivation We Need

    • A dry day is declared by the government when liquor sales and its service are prohibited. National holidays such as Independence Day, and Republic Day as well as the birth and death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi are counted among dry days. Some festivals and religious days are also declared as dry days by the state government.

    Responding to a query from reporters in Mumbai regarding the plans to reduce the number of dry days as it causes some inconvenience to liquor consumers, the minister said, “If people make a demand then we will consider it. But the demand has to come from the people." The minister did not elaborate.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 13, 2023, 23:31 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 19:32 IST
    Read More