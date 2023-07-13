'If Seema Haider Doesn't Come Back...': Mumbai Police Gets '26/11-like Attack' Threat Call

The Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it received a call from an unidentified caller who threatened to carry out a “26/11-like" terror attack if Seema Haider, who ran away from Pakistan with her four children and entered India illegally through Nepal, does not come back to her home country. However, the Mumbai Police has called it a “hoax" call and ordered a probe into it.

The call was received on July 12 and the caller was heard saying in Urdu, “If Seema Haider does not come back then India will be destroyed". The caller said that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it.

A senior officer told CNN-News18, “It is a hoax call. We are gathering more details and verification of who called up is on."

Advertisement

Interestingly, a woman from Pakistan, Seema Haider was arrested for illegally entering India and staying in Greater Noida without valid documents earlier this month. She allegedly entered India illegally with her four children to be with a man she met on the gaming app PUBG Mobile.

ALSO READ: Pak Woman, Who Illegally Entered India to Meet ‘PUBG’ Lover, Adopts Hinduism After Bail, Kids Names Changed

After getting bail from the court, Seema Haider converted to Hinduism and dropped her surname to adopt her love Sachin’s. The woman also claimed that she changed her kids’ names to suit her new faith.

The woman, from Pakistan, who is in her late 20s, established a friendship with the local man after connecting through the popular online game PUBG, according to officials.

Seema, who was a resident of the Khairpur district of Sindh province in Pakistan, first travelled to Nepal and then entered India without valid papers on May 13 to meet her lover she met on PUB-G. Since then, she and Sachin Meenathen began living together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.