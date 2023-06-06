'If You Are Wrongly Framed, I Can Talk to Devenji, But...': What Amruta Fadnavis told Anil Jaisinghani

In the 733-page charge sheet filed by Mumbai police, bookie Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani, and their cousin Nirmal have been booked for bribery and extortion in the case involving Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The FIR filed with Malabar Hill police on February 20 stated that Aniksha tried to bribe Amruta to save her father from several cases registered against him.

The charge sheet contains excerpts of the chats between Aniksha and Amruta and the latter’s conversations with Anil as well.

In the chats, Amruta said the following to Anil: “If you are wrongly framed, I can talk to Devenji and tell him to do justice but I can’t succumb to the demands which Aniksha made about earning illegal money… I know I have not done anything wrong and you and Aniksha, with an intention to blackmail me, have operated from day one…At the most these videos can defame me for some time but once truth is out, it will not have any effect."

Some of the conversations in the charge sheet date back to four days after the FIR. However, police sources said that Amruta was asked to continue the conversation so that they could trace Jaisinghani’s location, who has been on the run for around eight years now.

One of the conversations dating back to February 24 reads: “I will talk to Devenji… one thing I know about him is that once he verifies and feels you are victimised, he will 100% do justice."

The charge sheet also mentions that Anil made a claim in a chat with Amruta that he made a loss of Rs 1,000 crore in the past few years because he was on the run for eight years over 17 cases registered against him.