'I'll Be Killed Too': Wife of Gangster Shot Dead in Lucknow Court Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Wife of Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, a gangster who was shot dead in a Lucknow court on Wednesday, has sought protection saying that she will also be killed like her husband.

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on the premises of a Lucknow court on Wednesday. A policeman and a two-year-old girl were injured in the incident.

The alleged assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav (24), a resident of Jaunpur district, was caught from the spot after the shooting took place right outside the courtroom at around 4 pm. Witnesses said the assailant was dressed as a lawyer and fired around six shots.

Payal Maheshwari, wife of Sanjeev Jeeva, has now knocked the Supreme Court seeking interim protection from arrest in a Gangsters Act case. She also sought bail to attend the last rites of her husband.

The state government through standing counsel Garmima Prasad, however, said it won’t take any coercive action against the petitioner only considering the humanitarian ground.

Advocate Mujaheeden told the court that the petitioner’s husband was killed in the incident in Special Court yesterday. She needs to attend the last rites and hence anticipatory bail be granted to her, the advocate said.

She alleged that she could also be killed like her husband and, hence, shall not be arrested.