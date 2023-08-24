Images Show Chandrayaan-3's Lander Chose Relatively Flat Region on Moon's Surface for Soft-landing

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander ‘Vikram’ chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed. Soon after Vikram, with four landing legs, successfully reached the Moon, these images captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing showed a portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. “Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow," ISRO noted.

“Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," the space agency said. It also said a communication link was established between the lander and the space agency’s Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here. The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.