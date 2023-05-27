Breezy Days Ahead in Delhi; IMD’s ‘Orange Alert’ for Heavy Rain in 3 States | Weather Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The weather office also stated that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi over the next 3-4 days.

“Due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will have similar weather today and tomorrow. From tomorrow its effect will be mainly in UP and will reduce from the next day onwards. There will be thunderstorms in North-Western India for 5 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days," IMD Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told ANI news agency.

“We have issued an Orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, with a possibility of heavy rain in North-East UP and thunderstorms in other areas tomorrow," the official stated.

Earlier today, certain parts of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rains along with thunderstorms and strong winds. This sudden shift in weather is expected to bring relief from the prevailing hot weather conditions in North India.

According to the daily bulletin by the IMD, here’s the forecast and warning for the next 5 days across the country:

Northwest India

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional gusty winds/squalls is expected over Northwest India in the next 4-5 days.

Hailstorms are likely to occur at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh on May 27th and over north Rajasthan on May 28 and 29.

Thundersqualls and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places over Haryana and Delhi on May 27, and over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on May 27 and 28.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated places over Haryana and northeast Rajasthan on May 27, and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28.

Northeast India

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours, with a reduction thereafter.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland on May 27h.

Central India

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is very likely over Madhya Pradesh for the next 3 days.

Hailstorms are expected at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh on May 27.

East India

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand for the next 2 days.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 27.

South India

Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is very likely over Kerala, and isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh for the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on May 27, and over Kerala from May 27 to 29, and over South Interior Karnataka on May 29.

According to the latest update, several weather systems are currently affecting different regions of India. A Western Disturbance is located over north Pakistan, while a cyclonic circulation is present over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Pakistan. Additionally, a trough extends from this region to north Madhya Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels.

In another part of the country, a trough can be observed running from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to interior Odisha in the lower tropospheric levels. Meanwhile, there are strong southwesterly winds prevailing from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at the lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD forecasts the arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance that is likely to impact Northwest India starting from May 29.

13 Dead Due to rain-related Incidents in Rajasthan

According to the Disaster Relief and Management Department, the state of Rajasthan has witnessed a total of 13 deaths attributed to rain and storms in the past two days. Ten fatalities occurred in Tonk, while one each was reported in Alwar, Jaipur, and Bikaner.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot acknowledged the damage caused by the storms and rainfall in several districts of the state. He announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased.

In the past 24 hours, Bhilwara’s Mandal recorded 11 cm of rainfall, while Rawatsar in Hanumangarh received 6 cm, and Lakshmangarh, Fatehpur, Taranagar, Thanagazi, Karanpur, Nohar, Ratangarh, Rajgarh, Sikar, Udaipurvati, Chirawa, Banera, and Tatgarh registered rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 cm.

The South-west monsoon is expected to remain normal with an average of 96 percent rainfall during the monsoon season from June to September, as predicted by the department. Additionally, above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated for most parts of Rajasthan in June.