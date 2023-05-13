Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
IMD Predicts Heatwave in Delhi Today

The weather office has predicted a heat wave during the day and a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

In 2022, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. (File photo/PTI)
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal for the period, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather office has predicted a heat wave during the day and a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius. In 2022, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 219 around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

first published: May 13, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 09:33 IST
