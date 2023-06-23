IMD Predicts Monsoon in Several States, Rainfall in 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of several states, an official said.

IMD added that the southwest monsoon has moved to some parts of Telangana, most parts of Andhra Pradesh, parts of Odisha, parts of westcentral-northwest Bay of Bengal, more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, remaining parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during next two-three days," the weather forecast agency predicted.

Meanwhile, the heat wave is very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Vidarbha and abatement thereafter.

Advertisement

The IMD also predicted light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely during next seven days in northeast and adjoining east of the country.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on June 23," it said.

The IMD also added that isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on June 23, Gangetic West Bengal on June 25 and Odisha during June 22-26, with isolated very heavy falls over Odisha on June 23 to 25.

“Rainfall is likely to increase from June 27 over eastern India and it is likely to be isolated heavy to very heavy over Odisha, south Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal during June 27-28," it said.