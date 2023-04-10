IMD Weather Updates: Delhi Records its Hottest Day of 2023, Mercury Tops 36 Degrees in Humid Mumbai

Mercury has been rising in India with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a further rise in temperatures across the country amid a not-so-eager wait for the heatwave to start hitting us hard.

Mumbai witnessed a warm Sunday as the maximum temperature recorded by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory touched 36.4 degree Celsius. Delhi was also gripped by summer heat as the maximum temperature in the national capital reached 34.8 degrees, city’s highest this year.

IMD, in its five-day forecast, predicted dry weather conditions for the coastal city of Mumbai. The day temperature recorded at IMD’s Colaba observatory was 34.8 degrees.

Advertisement

India’s financial capital also witnessed ‘above normal’ humidity levels, with IMD’s Santa Cruz and Colaba observatories recording relative humidity of 73% and 62%, respectively.

Meanwhile, some parts of Maharashtra witnessed intense heatwave-like conditions. Jalgaon recorded maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius, whereas the day temperature in Solarpur was 38.9 degrees.

No Relief for Delhiites

The national capital, on the other hand, experienced the hottest day of this year so far on Sunday with the maximum temperature touching 34.8 degrees.

As per the IMD forecast, no relief is in the sight for Delhiites as no rain is expected in the coming week. Notably, an earlier forecast by the weather agency predicted chances of rain on Sunday and Tuesday. The revised forecast, however, dashed hopes of momentary relief.

Advertisement

IMD stated that the cyclonic circulation formation which was expected over south Haryana and northeast Rajasthan around the weekend is now unlikely.

A Hindustan Times report quoted IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava as saying that a cyclonic circulation was expected to form which would have then brought in some moisture to Delhi-NCR, leading to some rain.

“However, that cyclonic circulation is now not forming and we are seeing dry-westerly to north-westerly winds take over. With no active western disturbance likely either in the next seven days, most parts of the country will see clear skies in the coming week, " the outlet further quoted the IMD scientist.

Advertisement

As per the revised forecast, Delhi might see the maximum temperature touching 36 degrees by Thursday and 37 degrees by Saturday.

The air quality in Delhi also worsened and plunged into the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.

Clear Sky in Bengaluru

Advertisement

The weather is expected to remain clear on Monday in Bengaluru, where an IPL match is also scheduled to take place. While the temperature might hover between 20 degrees and 33 degrees, humidity is expected to be recorded between 47-61 per cent.

Read all the Latest India News here