Imphal: Police Use Lathis As Students Protest Demanding NRC Implementation, Try to Storm CM's Residence

Police resorted to a lathi-charge after massive protests erupted in Manipur’s Imphal as student organizations demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the establishment of a Population Commission to protect the rights of indigenous people in the state.

The protests turned violent when demonstrators tried to storm the Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s residence, leading to police intervention with lathis.

The protesters also marched towards the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Manipur, but were stopped by the police before they could enter.

The students could be seen marching through the city centre carrying placards and chanting slogans calling for the protection of their land, environment, and indigenous communities.

The state’s student groups have expressed concern about the surge in population in hilly areas, the encroachment of reserved forest areas, the mushrooming of villages, and the cultivation of poppy.

They claim that the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country has adversely affected Manipur’s identity, culture, economy, administration, and environment.

The student bodies have urged the authorities to deport illegal immigrants, especially from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

They have also appealed to the state government to pressurize the Centre to implement the National Register of Citizenship in Manipur to filter out outsiders.

“We are not against any community or religion, but we want to protect our land, environment, and indigenous communities from the adverse effects of illegal settlements," said a spokesperson for the student bodies.

They have called for the establishment of a population commission to monitor the unnatural growth of population in hilly areas where the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act is in force, posing a major threat to the indigenous communities in the state.

This comes as the situation in Imphal remains tense, with heavy police deployment in affected areas. The demand for the implementation of the NRC and the establishment of a Population Commission continues to be a contentious issue in Manipur, with various groups holding differing views.​

