'Did Not Leave Home 50 Years Ago Just To...': PM Modi in 100th Mann Ki Baat Episode | Top Quotes

From the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on Vijaya Dashami in 2014 to the memorable joint broadcast with then US President Barack Obama to interacting with extraordinary Indians along the way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled special moments of his radio journey as he addressed the 100th episode of the monthly programme.

“For me, Mann Ki Baat has been like worshipping the qualities in others… The people who we mention in Mann Ki Baat, are all our heroes, have made this program come alive," he said, holding telephonic conversations with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

The radio address, first aired on October 3, 2014, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11am on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. In a “historic moment", the 100th episode on Sunday was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Here’s a recap of PM Modi’s top quotes in the milestone 100th edition:

My dear countrymen, today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have received thousands of letters from all of you, lakhs of messages… and I have tried to read as many letters as possible. Many a time, while reading your letters, I got emotional, got carried away and then also composed myself.

Mann Ki Baat has become a unique festival of goodness and positivity. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity in this. We also celebrate people’s participation in this. Sometimes, it is hard to believe that so many months, so many years have passed since Mann Ki Baat commenced.

Whether it is about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which Mann Ki Baat got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so.

When I jointly shared Mann Ki Baat with the then US President Barack Obama, it was discussed all over the world.

For me, Mann Ki Baat is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people.

I remember, when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, it was natural to meet and interact with the common people. But after coming to Delhi in 2014, I found that life here was very different. The nature of the work is different, the responsibility is different, one is bound by circumstances, the rigours of security & time limits. In the initial days, something felt different, there was an emptiness.

Fifty years ago, I did not leave my home just to find one day that it would be difficult to contact the people of my own country. The very countrymen who are my everything… I could not live separated from them. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man.

Today, I am reminded a lot of the past. These efforts of the countrymen have inspired me to continuously keep striving.

It’s a matter of fulfilment for me that in Mann Ki Baat we have mentioned hundreds of inspiring stories of woman power across the country. Be it our army or the sports world, whenever I have talked about the achievements of women, it has been praised a lot.

‘Selfie With Daughter’ turned into a global campaign. And the issue in this was neither selfie, nor technology… importance was accorded to the daughter. There has been another specialty of Mann Ki Baat. Through Mann Ki Baat, many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum.

This time, I have received another special message from UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay regarding Mann Ki Baat. She has given best wishes to all the countrymen for this wonderful journey of 100 episodes.

This year, in which we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich diverse global cultures along with education has become stronger.

Today, we are completing the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the same spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti. In strengthening the social fabric of India, Mann Ki Baat is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together.

In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. Mann Ki Baat has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit and the sense of duty. This positivity will take the country forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal

As a member of your family, I have been in your midst with the help of Mann Ki Baat. We will meet again next month. We will again celebrate the successes of the countrymen with new topics and new information, till then I take leave of you. Take good care of yourself and your loved ones.

