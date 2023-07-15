Trends :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
In 6-Hour-Long Surgery, Chennai Docs Remove 2-Inch Nail From Factory Worker's Head

A 23-year-old factory worker, got the nail in when a co-worker's nail gun had accidentally hit him. The doctors performed a 6-hour long complex surgery and discharged him after two days

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 12:12 IST

Chennai, India

The accident occurred on July 4. (Representative Image)

In what can be termed a miraculous surgery, doctors at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai removed a two-inch nail from inside the head of a man.

The patient, who is a 23-year-old factory worker, got the nail in when a co-worker’s nail gun had accidentally recoiled. He is from Machhali village in Uttar Pradesh.

In a 6-hour-long procedure, doctors drilled into the man’s head and removed the metal nail using a special neurosurgery equipment called the diamond burr to gently drill around the nail, TOI reported.

According to a TOI report, the accident occurred on July 4, when patient Brahma’s co-worker was sealing wooden boxes with a nail gun at a factory where he worked in Navalur.

Suddenly, Brahma complained of intense pain at the back of his head. His colleagues then noticed that a nail, about as long as an AA Battery, had entered and is stuck at the junction between head and neck.

As per the doctor who attended Brahma at Rela Hospital, he was conscious and had no weakness at all.

“His blood pressure and pulse were normal and his young age was the biggest factor that worked in the favour of such complex surgery," the hospital’s consultant neurosurgeon Dr M Anbuselvam said.

Explaining the procedure and its intricacies, Dr Anbuselvam told TOI, “The nail was at least half an inch below the skin level in the craniovertebral junction complex transitional zone between the cranium and the spine. It comprises a complex balance of different elements and was close to the left vertebral artery. Any untoward event could cause speech issues, paralysis, or even death."

    • The CT scans conducted before the surgery suggested that the nail wasn’t a normal nail but one with shanks that made its removal even more complicated.

    After the surgery, the patient was able to make movements without any difficulty. He was discharged after two days and is doing well now.

    first published: July 15, 2023, 12:06 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 12:12 IST
